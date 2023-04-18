Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin
Published

Austin home invasion suspect fatally shot by resident, no charges to be filed: police

The home intruder tried to break in through a door and window before being shot

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Austin family waited hours for police response after crash with suspected drunk driver Video

Austin family waited hours for police response after crash with suspected drunk driver

Lacey and Dustin Purciful and their attorney Adam Loewy discussed how the understaffed Austin Police Department resulted in an hours-long response to a crash

An Austin homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into their house early Tuesday morning, according to police. 

A female resident of the home called 911 around 5:30 a.m. and said she was holding the door closed as the home intruder tried to knock it down. She later told a dispatcher that the suspect was attempting to break in through a window. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a home intruder on Tuesday morning in North Austin, but no charges are expected to be filed at this time. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a home intruder on Tuesday morning in North Austin, but no charges are expected to be filed at this time.  (Fox 7 Austin)

One of the residents shot and killed the suspect once he made his way into the home. Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived minutes later and pronounced the suspect deceased at 5:48 a.m. 

TEXANS SOUNDING SAFETY ALARMS AFTER LATEST BODY FOUND IN LAKE

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but no charges will be filed at this time. 

"When somebody unlawfully and with force tries to enter an occupied residence, the self-defense law is very clear in the Texas penal code," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department said at a briefing outside the scene. 

An Austin Police Department officer on patrol. 

An Austin Police Department officer on patrol.  (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators don't believe the home invasion suspect knew the residents of the home, which is located in North Austin. No one else was injured during the incident. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest