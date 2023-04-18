Austin home invasion suspect fatally shot by resident, no charges to be filed: police

An Austin homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into their house early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A female resident of the home called 911 around 5:30 a.m. and said she was holding the door closed as the home intruder tried to knock it down. She later told a dispatcher that the suspect was attempting to break in through a window.

One of the residents shot and killed the suspect once he made his way into the home. Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived minutes later and pronounced the suspect deceased at 5:48 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but no charges will be filed at this time.

"When somebody unlawfully and with force tries to enter an occupied residence, the self-defense law is very clear in the Texas penal code," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department said at a briefing outside the scene.

Investigators don't believe the home invasion suspect knew the residents of the home, which is located in North Austin. No one else was injured during the incident.