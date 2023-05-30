Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Teens hospitalized in Rhode Island after roof collapses at state park abandoned building

The abandoned stable structure is part of a condemned estate formerly known as "The Bells"

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Four teenagers are in the hospital after an abandoned building's roof collapsed in Rhode Island. 

The four boys were exploring an abandoned structure in Brenton Point State Park in Newport when one teen fell through the roof. 

"This is the last thing that we want to see happen," Department of Environmental Management Public Information Officer Michael Healey told local outlet NBC 10.

Rhode Island Brenton Point State Park

"The Bells," an abandoned structure in Brenton Point State Park that formerly served as stables for a larger mansion complex. (Google Maps)

He continued, "It's obviously very troubling what's happened, and we hope that the three teenagers who were injured will have full recoveries."

The boy, along with a two-by-four slab of concrete, fell 25 feet through the structure.

The unidentified boys — aged 12, 15, 15 and 16 — were all injured in the incident. 

Rhode Island Brenton Point State Park

Sign marking the entrance to Brenton Point State Park in Rhode Island. (Google Maps)

Two victims were driven to the hospital, while another was helicoptered to a facility for emergency treatment. 

A fourth teen was treated on the scene and released. 

The building, known as "The Bells," was once part of a larger mansion that has mostly been torn down. 

Rhode Island Brenton Point State Park

One of multiple abandoned structures found at Brenton Point State Park in Rhode Island. (Google Maps)

"The Bells" presents a difficult situation for park administrators. 

The abandoned building has inherent historical value that would be wasted if the entire structure was torn down.

"We'd like to tear the structure down completely, but it does have some historical significance," Healey told the outlet.

Rhode Island Brenton Point State Park

One of multiple abandoned structures found at Brenton Point State Park in Rhode Island. (Google Maps)

Brenton Point State Park had fenced off the structure and put up "No Trespassing" signs due to the known danger of the condemned building.

However, photos online show that "The Bells" has become a frequent site for illicit exploring by park visitors despite the warnings.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com