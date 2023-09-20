Teachers at Houston school district could be fired after using more than allotted 10 days off, new policy says

A Texas school district has changed its policy and teachers who use more than their allotted time off could risk termination.

Houston Independent School District teachers are granted 10 total leave days per school year from the district and the state. Starting this academic year, all days off must be approved and restrictions apply to how many days teachers can take off in a row.

Teachers who have run out of leave time and need more days off will be prohibited from taking unpaid leave and could face disciplinary action, including losing their jobs, the policy states.

"I had a teacher call me this morning who was almost hysterical, because she said she has cancer. She had a pre-approved doctor’s visit today for a procedure that she’s having next week, and her principal told her that she could not leave because she would not get paid," Houston Federation of Teachers union president Jackie Anderson said.

TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS ABBOTT'S CLAIM THAT IT WOULDN'T DISTRIBUTE CONSTITUTION COPIES TO STUDENTS IS FALSE

"When you work with children, you are subject to get sick at any time," she added.

Teachers who have used their 10 days off will not be allowed "docked days" or "discretionary use of leave," but eligible employees could still qualify for family and medical, military or temporary disability leave.

A docked day is when an employee is denied pay because they do not have enough leave time to cover an absence. No employee may be absent for more than 15 days of discretionary leave, regardless of how much leave is in an employee’s leave bank.

HISD says Division Superintendents may grant exceptions for extra days off in certain cases. Teachers who have exhausted their 10 days off can also receive an extra five days of unpaid leave if they become infected with COVID-19, according to the policy.

THOUSANDS OF ALABAMA 3RD GRADERS AT RISK OF BEING HELD BACK UNDER NEW READING BENCHMARKS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Access to a high-quality classroom teacher is the single biggest factor in ensuring improved student outcomes," a spokesperson for HISD said in a statement to Fox 26. "There is no substitute for the teaching and learning that happens when a classroom teacher is in front of their students, leading instruction. We need every teacher to be present, every day."

"The regulation makes clear the days that are available to teachers and procedures that govern their use," the statement continued. "This allows teachers the flexibility to deal with emergencies that may come up at the same time we ensure that campuses and classrooms are not disrupted by frequent or sudden multi-day unplanned absences."