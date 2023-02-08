Tampa man acquitted of double murder accused of shooting young pregnant mother

A Tampa, Florida man acquitted of killing two men in a recording studio was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a 22-year-old mother found dead in a residential street with her toddler sleeping in an SUV nearby, just three days later, according to police.

Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant, was found shot to death in a Tampa, Florida, neighborhood on Jan. 30.

"Anytime we have a dead mother that’s 22-years-old with an 18-month-old in the car feet from her body, for a matter of some time before she was discovered, it’s awful," Tampa Police Department Major Mike Stout said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Then a five-month-old fetus inside of her just adds to how horrific this really is."

Billy Adams, 25, was arrested this week and charged with killing an unborn child by injury to the mother and first-degree murder with a firearm.

Fox station WTVT in Tampa reported that Billy Adams was acquitted on Jan. 27 for killing two men in a recording studio. Then, three days later, Sims was found shot to death.

A week after Sims’ death, Adams allegedly admitted to police that he killed her.

"He made admissions to homicide detectives," Stout said. "His chain of events is not completely accurate, but he does admit to being the one that pulled the trigger and killed Alana Sims on that evening."

Stout said the motive appears to be that Adams did not want to be in Sims’ life anymore and was not ready to have a child.

The major also said Adams did not appear to show remorse when he admitted to killing Sims.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to family and friends of the victim, who said she was going to a party to celebrate Adams being found not guilty of double murder, on the night she was shot.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411, accessible through the TampaPD app.