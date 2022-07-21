Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Sweeping US heat brings potential record temperatures for big cities

Rain is forecast in the Southwest, southern Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
The heat continues to be the biggest story across the country this week, with possible record temperatures for many big cities and high humidity making it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time.  

Some showers and thunderstorms will cool things off a bit from the Northeast to the Southeast – but not for long, as temperatures will heat up again this weekend. 

Rain and storms will bring a bit of relief for portions of the Southwest and southern Rockies, but also the risk for isolated flash flooding

