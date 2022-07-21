Sweeping US heat brings potential record temperatures for big cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The heat continues to be the biggest story across the country this week, with possible record temperatures for many big cities and high humidity making it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time.

Some showers and thunderstorms will cool things off a bit from the Northeast to the Southeast – but not for long, as temperatures will heat up again this weekend.

Rain and storms will bring a bit of relief for portions of the Southwest and southern Rockies, but also the risk for isolated flash flooding.