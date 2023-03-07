SUV smashes into Houston coffee shop, hits two men during live podcast: video

Two Houston men recording a podcast in a coffee shop this past weekend had no idea what was coming right for them.

Viral video shared to TikTok shows the moment an SUV crashed through a window at Tout Suite, hitting Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two were nearly done recording the podcast for Reeves' YouTube channel when a black SUV came barreling right at them.

"It got so quiet in here," Reeves can be heard saying before the shocking impact.

The crash sent debris and glass onto both men, who walked away with minor injuries, FOX 26 reports.

It is unclear what caused the unidentified driver to lose control or what punishment they might face.

Kevin Espinosa, the manager of Tout Suite, told The New York Post Monday that none of the other patrons were hurt, and the eatery remained open following the incident.