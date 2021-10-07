Suspicious package found at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
Areas surrounding the base post office have been placed 'off limits'
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, has closed off some areas surrounding the base's post office after a suspicious package was discovered inside the building, according to a social media post from the base.
"Approximately 45 minutes ago,@MCASMiramarCA PMO responded to a suspicious package located inside the base post office," read a post on the base's Twitter account at 12:49 p.m. Pacific Time. "The immediate area of USPS office, outdoor equipment center and military post office are off limits until further notice. Updates will be made as available."
This is a developing story and will be updated.