Breonna Taylor
Suspect in Breonna Taylor protest shooting indicted on assault, wanton endangerment charges

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, is being held on a $1 million bond

Associated Press
Protests erupt across the U.S after a grand jury indicts one officer for endangerment in the killing of Breonna Taylor; David Lee Miller reports.

A Kentucky man accused of shooting two police officers during demonstrations over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on 35 charges.

Larynzo D. Johnson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, news outlets reported.

He's being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 23.

Johnson was accused of shooting at police officers on Sept. 23 during protests held after a grand jury process led by State Attorney General Daniel Cameron produced no charges involving the shooting of Taylor by police. Instead, prosecutors announced a single officer had been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment for firing into a home next to Taylor’s.

A press release from Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas B. Wine said Johnson endangered protesters while wounding two officers. Louisville Metro Police Officer Robinson Desroches was shot in the abdomen and Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot in the hip. Both officers have since recovered.

Johnson was originally charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment, “all directed against police officers,” then-interim Chief Robert Schroeder previously said.

It's unclear whether Johnson had an attorney to comment on his behalf.