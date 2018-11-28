Suspect hides from police inches away from Arizona family at barber shop

A man wanted by police found out his hiding spot -- inches away from members of a family -- was not so secret after all.

Phoenix Police told FOX10 they were searching for Michael Farinas, a known gang member, after he ran from an officer on patrol and attempted to hide inside Laura's Salon and Barber shop.

In the surveillance video, Farinas can be seen walking into an office at the shop while two children are asleep on the couch before trying to hide himself under a cloth and table. An officer can be seen in the video walking by a window looking for Farinas.

"I felt unsafe, scared," Yanelly Guerque told FOX10. "I was asleep, and anything could have happened when that guy went in."

Barbershop owner Laura Rodriguez said that police alerted them that there was a suspect loose in the area, but they had no idea he was hiding just inches away from them.

Video from the barbershop shows Farinas lift the cloth off the table he was hiding under and tell the children and their father something.

"He was like, 'shh,'" Guerque recalled. "He was, like, 'you guys better not say s___.'"

The family then ran from the room and alerted police outside.

Officers can then be seen arresting Farinas, throwing him to the floor after he ignored their commands.

One officer was kicked in the face as Farinas was being put into the back of a patrol car, police told FOX10.