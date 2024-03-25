Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Suspect critical after Milwaukee officers return gunfire during foot pursuit

Incident reported Sunday night at scene of shots fired call

Associated Press
Published
Milwaukee police officers responding to reports of gunfire shot and critically wounded a 20-year-old man overnight after he fled the scene on foot and fired at officers, police said Monday.

After police received 911 calls about gunshots in the area late Sunday, officers arrived at the scene and found an armed suspect who ran from officers and ignored their commands to stop, said Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee crime scene

Milwaukee police car at a crime scene.  (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old man ran about two blocks before he fired at officers who returned fire about 11:15 p.m., hitting the suspect several times, Sarnow said early Monday during a news conference.

Emergency responders took the young man with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured and police said a gun was recovered on the scene.

Three officers were placed on administrative duty, a routine step following shootings involving police officers. The Milwaukee Police Department said the Wauwatosa Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.