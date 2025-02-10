Suspect in brutal Louisiana hammer attack on college student subject of ICE hold request

A man accused of attacking a Louisiana college student with a hammer is the reason President Donald Trump has transferred some illegal immigrants to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday.

Juan Monroy, 32, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly attacking a Nicholls State University student on Friday near St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux, 60 miles west of New Orleans.

The attack was unprovoked and appeared to be random, authorities said.

IRS BANNED FROM BUYING GUNS, AMMO WITH TAXPAYER FUNDS UNDER NEW BILL FROM SEN ERNST

Monroy was quickly caught because of university police and church staffers, the school said. He was working on a non-university job site adjacent to the campus at the time of the incident, officials said.

The unidentified student was treated at a medical facility and released.

"Our focus at this time is on the well-being of our student in this incident. We would like to thank the quick action of the Nicholls State University Police and all the local agencies that have assisted with this investigation," said Nicholls President Jay Clune.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CARRIES OUT MULTIPLE RAIDS TARGETING ‘CRIMINAL ALIENS’ IN FIRST WEEKEND

Monroy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he is being held on $500,000 bail.

In addition, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also put an additional hold on his release, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital.

"This is yet another senseless act of violence committed by someone who should not be in our country," Landry said in response to the arrest. "Monsters like this are the reason why the federal government is opening up Guantanamo Bay. We stand with our victims."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not said if Monroy was in the United States illegally.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.