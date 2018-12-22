Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 32-year-old man at Dallas motel

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Deanthony Andrew Frank, 25, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Dallas motel on Friday morning.

A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Dallas motel on Friday morning, reports said.

Investigators determined that Deanthony Andrew Frank, 25, and another person shot victim James Howard Jennings III, 32, at the Royal Inn in northwest Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. at the motel and found the victim lying in a second-floor hallway with multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

Jennings was rushed to a hospital where he died. It's unclear how the altercation between the men began.

The other suspect remained at large.

