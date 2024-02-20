Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects Republican House members' appeal over fines for not wearing masks

Every member of the Republican leadership voted against the House's mask policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected appeals from three Republican U.S. House members who challenged fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor in 2021.

The justices did not comment on leaving in place $500 fines issued in May 2021 to U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

The mask requirement was part of the House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandate remained in place even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance noting that "fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing."

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky speaks at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 12, 2024. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected appeals from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who challenged fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor in 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The lawmakers showed up on the House floor without masks, even posing for a selfie. The requirement was lifted in June 2021.

Lower courts had refused to disturb the fines, ruling that courts lack the power to review the mask policy.

Lawyers for House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, had urged the court to reject the appeal from fellow Republican representatives, though they noted that Johnson and every other member of the Republican leadership voted against the mask policy.