Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' for mocking Georgians: 'Disgusting'

Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her state after a recent episode of the HBO sitcom "Curb Your Enthusiasm" mocked Georgia's voting laws.

"I watched this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was a glaring reminder of why most Georgians resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits," the Republican congresswoman wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

"This week’s episode lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud, "she continued. "We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!"

GEORGIA REPUBLICANS DUNK ON VOTING LAW CRITICS AFTER MLB ALL-STAR GAME RETURNS TO ATLANTA

In the first episode of the show's 12th and final season, star Larry David stops by a polling station and is shocked to find voters waiting in the heat for several hours to vote.

"That is just insane. Look what they put people through just to vote!" he reacts before bringing out water bottles for those in line. Police officers immediately show up to arrest David for "violating the Election Integrity Act."

"It is illegal for anyone in the state of Georgia, to provide food or water for voters in line at the polls," an officer tells David.

In the second episode, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams appears on MSNBC to applaud David for his "brave stand."

"He saw an injustice and he did what he could to right it," she praised during the faux media appearance.

The Election Integrity Act was passed by state lawmakers and signed into law by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in the spring of 2021.

The law aimed to ensure election integrity by placing certain restrictions on absentee and mail-in voting, expanding voter ID requirements and prohibiting non-poll workers from providing food and drink to voters waiting in line at polling centers. Other provisions in the law include requiring identification to vote, extending the early voting period and ensuring a ballot drop box will be available in every county.

LT. GOVERNOR BLASTS MEDIA COVERAGE OF GEORGIA'S ELECTION LAW AFTER POLL SAYS 99% MIDTERM VOTERS HAD NO ISSUES

Critics of the law, including President Biden and Stacey Abrams, claimed it would restrict voting access , particularly for people of color. But Georgia saw record turnout in the primary and general elections in 2022, leading Republicans to argue the criticism was not justified.

Last October, a federal judge in Georgia declined to block provisions in the law that Democratic opponents and the U.S. Department of Justice said discriminated against Black voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Landon Mion, Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.