Maryland

Suburban DC jolted by small earthquake

Magnitude 2.3 quake centered near Rockville, MD

Associated Press
Published
A small earthquake shook the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

MAGNITUDE 3.6 EARTHQUAKE SHAKES NORTHERN ILLINOIS, IS FELT ACROSS STATE LINES

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.3 happened around 12:51 a.m. It was centered nearly 2 miles west of Rockville in Montgomery County, with a preliminary depth of about 9.5 miles.

The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial. and National Mall, is seen from the air, Jan. 29, 2010.

The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and National Mall, is seen from the air, Jan. 29, 2010.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

By midmorning, the agency had received more than 1,400 reports through its website from people who reported feeling the temblor across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer posted on social media that there were no reports of injury or damage.