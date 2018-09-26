Student suspended after nooses found on Alabama campus

The University of South Alabama's president says a student has been suspended for hanging two nooses on campus and a cafeteria employee has been fired for an insensitive tweet that said it was a sign of their "killer" fried chicken.

University President Tony Waldrop said in a Wednesday night statement that the student was suspended after admitting to hanging two nooses and a bicycle in a tree on campus. The student will face a discipline hearing.

Waldrop said an employee of the university's food service vendor was fired for an "offensive tweet" about the situation.

The employee wrote on the university dining service's official twitter account that the rope was just a sign that, "our food is KILLER! Come get some fried chicken and tell us in different!"

The food vendor apologized.