Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Stormy weather forecast for Plains as East Coast enjoys warmth

Snow is expected for Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for November 10 Video

National weather forecast for November 10

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

A storm system across the West is moving into the Plains on Wednesday.  

LOUISIANA PREPARES TO MOVE 2,000 HURRICANE IDA VICTIMS INTO TRAVEL TRAILERS

Cold air behind the system is expected to bring the season’s first snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.  

Snow forecast for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas

Snow forecast for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas (Credit: Fox News)

There is also the risk of severe weather for the central Plains later in the day.

Ahead of the cold front associated with this storm, temperatures are projected to be 10-20 degrees above average.  

Severe weather over the central Plains

Severe weather over the central Plains (Credit: Fox News)

The East Coast will also enjoy warmth that could generate record highs.  

A severe storm threat in Texas, Oklahoma

A severe storm threat in Texas, Oklahoma (Credit: Fox News)

However, there will be changes on the way, with much colder air moving in over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rain forecast for the West

Rain forecast for the West (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West remains active, with more rain and measurable mountain snow.   

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money