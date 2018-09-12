Stabbing reported at Chicago's O'Hare; 1 injured, 1 arrested: report

A man was stabbed at Chicago’s O’ Hare International Airport early Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred after two men who solicit passengers for cab rides got into an argument on the lower level to Terminal 5, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

At around 1: 20 a.m., one of the men, 57, took out a knife and stabbed the other man, 56, in the abdomen on the walkway bridge from the terminal to the ground level parking lot, the paper said.

The injured man tried fending off his attacker with a safety cone, police said. The attacker was taken into police custody after a law enforcement officer working at the airport saw the fight and called for backup.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No airline passengers or personnel were hurt or involved or targeted in the attack. An investigation is ongoing.