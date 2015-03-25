St. Paul Archdiocese discloses names of 34 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has disclosed the names of 34 priests who have been accused of sexually abusing minors.

The names were made public Thursday following months of criticism that church leaders mishandled allegations of abuse. Archbishop John Nienstedt says he hopes the move will restore trust.

The archdiocese says it has substantiated claims against 30 priests on the list. The remaining four have claims against them that could not be substantiated, but the archdiocese released them after a court order.

The information includes the clerics' names, parishes where they served, and other details. It does not include details of the allegations.

Most of the names being released already have been in the media. All of the men have been permanently removed from ministry.