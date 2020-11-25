Squirrel gets drunk off bad pears, teeters on railing, Minnesota woman’s video shows

A Minnesota woman removed some bad pears from her refrigerator and left them outside for the squirrels – one of which was captured on home video looking drunk on the fermented fruit.

“The old pears I left out for the squirrels had apparently fermented. Whoops!” she said.

Katy Morlok, who took the video, told Minneapolis-based Fox 9 that the squirrel first ate a little bit, then ran away. But when he came back, he was clearly inebriated. Once she realized what was going on, she took the forbidden fruit away.

DRUNK RACCOONS SPOTTED STUMBLING AROUND IN CANADIAN NEIGHBORHOOD

Her video shows the critter in an apparent daze, teetering on his hide legs with his front paws in the fruit bowl over the weekend.

The squirrel appears to wobble and sway, his feet steady on a wood block. But his head starts tilting to one side, then snapping to the other.

“Those pears were so old, I bet they fermented,” she told the station. “And then he got drunk, and I did not mean to do that. So I went out and I grabbed all the pears.”

DOZENS OF DRUNK SEAGULLS FOUND ON BEACHES IN SOUTHERN ENGLAND

The squirrel, which she described as a frequent backyard visitor named “Lil Red,” appeared to have recovered from his binge the next day.

“In the morning, he came back for his little hangover breakfast and he’s been fine ever since,” she told the station.

The sugars in fruit can ferment in a refrigerator if exposed to yeast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Discarded fermented fruit has been linked to similar incidents in the past, including a pack of drunken raccoons spotted in Canada last fall and another pack in West Virginia that authorities initially suspected had rabies – only to discover they’d gotten buzzed on crab apples.