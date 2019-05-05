Expand / Collapse search
Springsteen, Scorsese talk Catholicism, films and creativity

By LINDSEY BAHR | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Bruce Springsteen is kicking off the Emmys campaign for his Netflix film "Springsteen on Broadway" with an acoustic performance of "Dancing in the Dark" and a deep and wide-ranging chat with filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Springsteen and Scorsese spoke on stage Sunday evening in Los Angeles about their first meeting at The Roxy in 1975, how their Catholic upbringings influenced their art and why they both love the stories of Flannery O'Connor.

Springsteen says he botched the first night of filming "Springsteen on Broadway" because he was too inside his own head, but that he felt more comfortable the second night.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.