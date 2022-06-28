South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning.

A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday.

Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern California.

Warm and humid air across the Gulf Coast and Southeast will help enhance thunderstorms through midweek.

Flash flooding is possible.

In the tropics, an area of a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will be something to watch over the next few days, bringing the risk of heavy rain and flooding.