Weather
Published

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Heat is impacting the Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. 

COAST GUARD RESCUES 7 AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKES BOAT 100 MILES OFF FLORIDA

A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. 

Rainfall across the country

Rainfall across the country (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern California

California forecast high temperatures

California forecast high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Warm and humid air across the Gulf Coast and Southeast will help enhance thunderstorms through midweek. 

Areas to watch in the southern U.S.

Areas to watch in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding is possible

In the tropics, an area of a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will be something to watch over the next few days, bringing the risk of heavy rain and flooding.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.