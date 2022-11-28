Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina authorities investigate student death on campus of Coastal Carolina University

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it was asked by Coastal Carolina University to look into the student death

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
South Carolina state law enforcement authorities have been asked to investigate the death of a college student.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Fox News Digital that it was asked by Coastal Carolina University on Sunday to inquire into the student's death. 

SOUTH CAROLINA BOY, 14, DEAD IN HOTEL FOR ONE WEEK BEFORE POLICE NOTIFIED

Coastal Carolina University's Magnolia Hall. Law enforcement officers responded to the area over the weekend where a student died. 

Coastal Carolina University's Magnolia Hall. Law enforcement officers responded to the area over the weekend where a student died.  (Coastal Carolina University)

The school sent out an alert Sunday stating that law enforcement activity was ongoing at Magnolia Hall, Fox Carolina reported. 

"It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away," the university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university. 

"Losing a member of our community is very difficult," a CCU statement said. "At this time, our priority is to provide support to our campus community."

The cause of death is pending. The student who died has not been identified. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.