Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified

Greenville, South Carolina, authorities found no signs of physical injury to 14-year-old found dead in hotel room with his mother

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room with his "incoherent" mother about a week after his estimated date of death, according to Greenville County officials.

Authorities found deceased Landon Chance Poston and his incapacitated mother on Monday while responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites hotel in Greenville. 

"There were no obvious signs of physical injury noted to Mr. Poston. Mr. Poston's date of death is estimated to be November 14, 2022. An autopsy was performed on Mr. Poston on November 22, 2022," the Greenville County Coroner's Office stated in a media release. 

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities had transported Poston's mother to an intensive care unit after finding her in the hotel room with her deceased son.

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST FORMER SC DEPUTY AFTER 2 DIED IN FLOODED VAN

  • InTown Suites sign in Greenville
    Image 1 of 2

    A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a Greenville, South Carolina, hotel room on Monday. (Google Maps)

  • InTown Suites in Greenville
    Image 2 of 2

    The Greenville County Coroner's Office in South Carolina believes Landon Poston was found about a week after his estimated date of death. (Google Maps)

The coroner's office could not comment on whether Poston had any disabilities as the office awaits court documents relating to the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The final autopsy report, including the teenager's cause and manner of death, have not been released. Final autopsy reports normally take between eight and 12 weeks to complete.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office, along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, is actively investigating the incident.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.