‘We have found a body’: 911 caller outlines discovery of Sheridan Wahl’s body

Officials released a disturbing 911 call made after the body of missing Florida woman Sheridan Wahl was found behind a South Carolina fire station last week.

Wahl, 21, had driven to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, but never arrived at his home.

Her burnt-out car was found in a cornfield 10 miles away from her body two days before a caller made the grisly discovery near Pamplico, according to WBTW.

MISSING FLORIDA WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN SOUTH CAROLINA WITH CAR TORCHED MILES AWAY

"I’m going to need the sheriff’s department to 630 West Highway 378. We have found a body on our property," the 911 caller reportedly said on Sept. 21.

"Oh my gosh," the dispatcher replied, later asking, "OK. Was it wrapped or anything or just laying out?"

"Nope, she’s just laid out on the, laid out on the grass," the caller reportedly said.

The license plate on Wahl’s car had been removed and the VIN could not be read, according to the outlet.

An autopsy was performed, but the Florence County coroner said results were still "pending additional post-mortem studies," the article said.

Wahl FaceTimed her mother around 1 p.m. Sept. 19 near the Myrtle Beach beachfront and said she planned to return home to Tampa.

Kelly Wahl reportedly tried to convince her daughter to stay another night in Myrtle Beach to avoid the long ride overnight. Subsequent calls to her daughter went straight to voicemail.

Pamplico is about 55 miles away from the seaside resort city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed," her mother posted on Facebook a day after the University of South Florida student’s body was found.

"Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express."