Some Wis. schools reportedly to teach fourth graders about masturbation

Some Wisconsin school districts are reportedly authorizing detailed sex education at elementary schools that includes such topics as masturbation.

According to Watchdog.org, the Oak Creek School District near Milwaukee has developed a booklet for parents of elementary students to help them “understand how staff and outside resource people will handle these sensitive topics.”

The booklet, which covers topics including masturbation, sexual intercourse, sexual orientation, abortion and contraception, complements the Human Growth and Development curriculum that is found in different forms throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Some topics, such as masturbation, are open to the school board’s discretion in terms of teaching. Parents are sent letters before specific topics are taught and can remove their children from the curriculum.

According to Watchdog.org, when it comes to a grade school student's questions about masturbation, staff will first define the term as “the stimulation of one’s own genitals for the purpose of achieving sexual pleasure.”

However, staff are advised not to answer questions about personal sexual experience.

The handbook also directs staff to explain that some people masturbate and some do not. It encourages staff to “help students understand that attitudes toward masturbation may be a strong part of family values and beliefs and opinions often vary.”

Students, according to the handbook, will “be encouraged to talk to parents in order to help them develop their own values and beliefs about masturbation.”

In the McFarland School District, near Madison, in addition to similar policies for discussing masturbation, another discussion topic for third graders is suicide.

As the age of the students gets older, the number of topics discussed will increase.

One topic for sixth graders is to “define sexual intercourse, including oral and anal intercourse.”

