Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Small plane crashes in Maine after engine fails

The 62-year-old ME pilot suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed near an airport

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 62-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed less than a mile from an airport following an engine failure, state police said.

The yellow single-engine plane came to a rest nose-down in a thicket of woods Thursday afternoon, and Bradley Marson was walking around the scene when a state trooper located the crash site. Medical personnel evaluated the pilot and he was eventually transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

US AVIATION EXPERTS WARN OF DECLINING SAFETY CONDITIONS AT AIRPORTS

Maine plane crash

A yellow single-engine plane rests nose-down in a wooded area after crashing a mile away from Limington-Harmon Airport on Nov. 16, 2023, in Limington, Maine. (Maine State Police via AP)

US SEES SURGE IN 'CLOSE CALLS' WITH PLANES AT AIRPORTS, RAISING AVIATION SAFETY CONCERNS

The pilot said he'd just taken off from Limington-Harmon Airport in Limingtonwhen his engine cut out. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The plane was a kit craft known as a Skyraider II by Flying K Enterprise, according to the FAA. It's known in the aviation community as an affordable ultralight plane.