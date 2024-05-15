Expand / Collapse search
Small plane carrying two people crashes in Nashville suburb: police

The plane crash happened in Williamson County, located south of Nashville

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
A small plane carrying two people crashed in Tennessee on Wednesday, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a single-engine Beechcraft V35. The plane crashed in Franklin at around noon on Wednesday.

The crash was reported in Williamson County, located about 40 miles south of Nashville. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office told local station WZTV that they are currently searching for survivors of the crash.

Authorities at scene of crash

Williamson County Sheriff's Office told WZTV that they were currently searching for survivors of the crash on Wednesday. (WZTV)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the FAA and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident.

The story is still developing. Check back for updates. 

