Small plane carrying two people crashes in Nashville suburb: police

A small plane carrying two people crashed in Tennessee on Wednesday, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a single-engine Beechcraft V35. The plane crashed in Franklin at around noon on Wednesday.

The crash was reported in Williamson County, located about 40 miles south of Nashville.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office told local station WZTV that they are currently searching for survivors of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the FAA and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident.

The story is still developing. Check back for updates.