Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska

Alaska law enforcement responds to World War II-era plane crash with 2 people on board

The transport plane crashed along a river near Fairbanks

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Environmental activists arrested for blocking airplane traffic at Massachusetts airfield Video

Environmental activists arrested for blocking airplane traffic at Massachusetts airfield

Members of Extinction Rebellion Boston were arrested by state and local police after disrupting operations at Hanscom Airfield. (Credit: Extinction Rebellion Boston)

A World War II-era plane crashed along a river near Fairbanks, Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in an online dispatch a Douglas C-54, a four-engine propeller transport aircraft used by the U.S. Air Forces in World War II and the Korean War, crashed along the Tanana River on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

NATIONAL GUARD DELAYS ALASKA STAFFING CHANGES THAT THREATENED NATIONAL SECURITY, CIVILIAN RESCUES

Plane crash

Alaska State Trooper's said that the crash happened on Tuesday, April 23 near Fairbanks, Alaska. (Alaska Department of Public Safety)

A river in Alaska with a mountain in the background during the day

Tanana River in Black Rapids, Alaska, off of Richardson Highway. (Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

The FAA said that the crash happened shortly after the plane took off from Fairbanks International Airport at 10 a.m. local time.

EXTENSIVE FLOOD DAMAGE PRODS NEW ENGLAND STATES TO REEVALUATE DAMS, CULVERTS

Local, state and federal agencies were all responding to the crash site.

"Please avoid the area and expect an increased first responder presence in the area," troopers said in the dispatch. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Douglas C-54 aircraft

This Douglas VC-54C V.I.P. transport, called the Sacred Cow, was used by two presidents, Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman. The FAA said that a Douglas C-54 crashed near Fairbanks, Alaska, on Tuesday.  (Museum of Flight/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

John Dougherty, a trooper's spokesperson, did not provide additional information when reached out for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.