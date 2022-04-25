Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Slain Florida mom's ex pleads not guilty to evidence tampering and other charges, demands jury trial

Marcus Spanevelo is demanding a jury trial, according to court records

By Paul Best | Fox News
Florida's Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson speaks on notifying the family of Cassie Carli Video

Florida's Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson speaks on notifying the family of Cassie Carli

Sheriff Johnson say's he personally notified the family of slain mother Cassie Carli of the news that her body was discovered in Alabama: "They're crushed."

Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of slain Florida mother Cassie Carli, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person investigation, and refusing to supply a DNA sample on Friday, according to court records. 

He also demanded a jury trial and his attorney filed a discovery request for evidence. 

Spanevelo has not been charged with murder in the death of Carli, his ex-girlfriend who police say disappeared on March 27 when she went to meet him to exchange custody of their child. 

Marcus Spanevelo's mugshots, provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. 

Marcus Spanevelo's mugshots, provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.  (Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

Spanevelo was arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee, on the morning of April 2 during a traffic stop and extradited back to Florida about a week ago. 

Carli's remains were also found on April 2 in a shallow grave on an Alabama property that authorities say Spanevelo has a connection to. 

The results of an autopsy are still pending and a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said last week that additional charges are unlikely until the death investigation is complete. 

An affidavit of complaint related to the initial charges said that Spanevelo provided false information to law enforcement "by not disclosing pertinent information about where he stopped along his route of returning home to Panama City Beach with [redacted] later that evening," after he met with Carli on March 27. 

    Cassie Carli seen in this undated photo provided by the family.  (Photos courtesy Carli family)

    Cassie Carli and her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor.  (Photos courtesy Carli family)

    (Photos courtesy Carli family)

Police also received a tip that Spanevelo had thrown a piece of evidence out of his vehicle. Spanevelo eventually admitted to doing so, according to the affidavit, telling investigators "he did not care about [redacted] property so he chose to just throw it out of the window."

Details of what evidence was discarded were redacted, but Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson previously told reporters the charges for tampering with evidence were related to the disposal of Carli’s cell phone. 

The former couple was involved in a years-long custody battle before her disappearance and a judge ordered Spanevelo to pay Carli $5,920 in attorney fees just days before she disappeared, according to court records. 

Spanevelo is currently being held on a $21,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 