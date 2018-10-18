SL Green: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $152.8 million, or $1.69 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.69 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $88.2 million, or $1.03 per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $307.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $221.8 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212 million.

The company's shares have fallen nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $92.08, a drop of nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLG