Large sinkhole in Virginia strands hundreds after storms spawn flash flooding, water rescues reported

Hundreds of people in a neighborhood in Northern Virginia are stranded on Wednesday after drenching storms caused flash flooding, triggering a large sinkhole.

The damage was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Mosby Court in Manassas Park, located about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C.

"Due to the torrential rains that passed through the city this morning, Moseby Court has been comprised and collapsed," the City of Manassas Park Police Department posted on Facebook.

WHAT IS A FLASH FLOOD: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Officials told FOX5 that an officer spotted a downed tree and damage to the roadway when arriving at the scene.

Emergency crews were able to tow several vehicles out of the collapsed area.

Authorities said one vehicle was washed away in the creek and another remained trapped.

Capt. Frank Winston of the City of Manassas Park Police Department told FOX5 that approximately 400 residents were trapped in their homes without road access out of the neighborhood.

All residents have water and electricity, Winston said.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR PLAINS AS HEAT GRIPS COUNTRY, FUELS WILDFIRE THREAT OUT WEST

A path is being cleared in the rear of the neighborhood to allow foot access in case of an emergency.

No injuries were reported. Road crews have been called to the scene but it is unclear when repairs will be made and when access to the homes will be restored.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The storms dumped between two to four inches of rain in about an hour over the area, triggering flash flood warnings.

Several swift-water rescues were conducted on U.S. 29 after commuters got trapped in vehicles due to rapidly-rising water on Youngs Branch, WTOP reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecasters warn that dangerous flash flooding is possible across the Mid Atlantic throughout the day.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said that 18 million people are under a moderate risk of seeing excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

"Storms will have very heavy rain rates and are expected to move slowly — nearly stationary at times," the WPC tweeted.