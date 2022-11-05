Shoplifter, security guard killed after exchanging gunfire in Maryland grocery store

An alleged shoplifter and a grocery store security guard died Friday after the two exchanged gunfire at the store in Maryland, which stemmed from the security guard confronting the shoplifter about her attempt to steal.

A woman was allegedly attempting to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, at around 10:25 a.m. Friday when a male security guard confronted her, Prince George’s County Police Major Zachary O'Lare said at a news conference.

She pulled a handgun from her backpack and shot the security guard multiple times, according to O'Lare. The security guard then shot back at the woman.

The security guard died at the scene while the woman was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. There were no other victims.

Police have not identified the security guard or the alleged shoplifter.

Store employees told FOX 5 DC that the security guard ordered the woman multiple times to return the items when she began to fight him.

The store was closed for much of the day following the shooting.

O'Lare said the store is right by the police station. "It's quite concerning that these brazen acts are occurring, you know, across the country and in our backyard, especially right near our police division," he said.