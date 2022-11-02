Baltimore high school football fight leads to teams' suspensions from state playoffs

Two high school football teams in Baltimore will miss the state playoffs due to a large fight during their most recent game.

According to WMAR-TV, the brawl broke out at the City College and Baltimore Polytechnic High School football game Oct. 28.

The game was played at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Community members and students are also believed to have been involved in the fight, in addition to players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baltimore's public school district officials sent a letter to both schools informing them of their disqualification from the playoffs.

"When a team engages in a fight, they are automatically suspended for the next game. For both of our teams, this means that they will not participate in the state playoffs," the statement said.

City College won the game to finish the regular season with a 6-3 record. The loss dropped Baltimore Polytechnic to 8-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH SEEN SHOVING ASSISTANT TO GROUND AFTER PENALTY

City College and Baltimore Polytechnic have played 133 times and are considered heated rivals, WMAR-TV reported.

"Unfortunately, fighting and poor sportsmanship cannot be tolerated and there are clear consequences," said Tiffany Byrd, supervisor of athletics for City Schools. "While we are disappointed that these teams will not compete in the playoffs, we are hopeful that all involved will learn from this experience and carry on the great traditions of our respective schools."

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SENIOR, 17, SHOT AND KILLED IN HOMETOWN

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott had similar sentiments.

"It's unfortunate for those young people, especially in their senior year. But consequences have actions," said Scott. "We can't have that kind of behavior, especially when you have so many people, 7,000 people, coming out to a college campus to see you play."

In the college football ranks, four Michigan State football players were suspended for roughing up a Michigan player in the tunnel after a game over the weekend.

Videos appeared to show Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows, a defensive back for the Wolverines, being roughed up in the tunnel by at least three Spartans players. The players could be seen pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore City Schools officials said they will launch an investigation into the high school fight.