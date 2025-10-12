Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Shooting at crowded South Carolina bar leaves at least 4 dead, 20 others injured

Beaufort County deputies respond to reports of gunfire at crowded St. Helena Island establishment

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
At least four people were killed and 20 others injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted during a crowded gathering at a bar on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, according to law enforcement officials.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at Willie’s Bar and Grill on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a large crowd of people, several of whom had sustained gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation found hundreds of people were at the bar when gunfire broke out, sending victims and witnesses scrambling for safety in nearby businesses and homes, officials said.

UNPRECEDENTED VIOLENCE ROCKS TROPICAL PARADISE AS BRUTAL NIGHTCLUB ATTACK LEAVES MULTIPLE DEAD

Man cleaning blood of steps at Willies Bar in South Carolina.

A man uses a power washer to clean blood off the front steps at Willie's Bar & Grill on October 12, 2025. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The sheriff’s office said Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services transported several victims to nearby hospitals, while others continued to arrive on their own seeking treatment of injuries suffered in the shooting.

In all, 20 people were injured in the shooting, police said. Four were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and four others were pronounced dead at the scene.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT GETS ONE YEAR FOR HIT-AND-RUN DEATH OF UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA STUDENT

A sticker on the bar warning people they can't have a gun inside.

A sticker on the door of Willie’s Bar and Grill reads "No firearms or weapons allowed in this property." (Lewis M. Levine/AP Photo)

Law enforcement officials have not yet released the names of those who died in the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, as well as persons of interest, remain under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED HONDURAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH KILLING TEEN WHO REJECTED HIS SEXUAL ADVANCES

Willies Bar Patio area in South Carolina.

The outside patio area of Willie’s Bar and Grill after at least four people were killed and 20 people injured in a shooting. (Lewis M. Levine/AP Photo)

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone," the sheriff’s office said in a press release. "We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Master Sergeant Duncan, at 843-255-3418. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238) or online at tipsbft.com.

