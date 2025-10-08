Expand / Collapse search
Illegal immigrant gets one year for hit-and-run death of University of South Carolina student

Rosali Fernandez-Cruz fatally struck University of South Carolina student Nathaniel Baker while he rode motorcycle

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Illegal migrant charged with hit-and-run death of USC student Video

Illegal migrant charged with hit-and-run death of USC student

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan reports on an illegal immigrant charged with the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina college student.

An illegal immigrant who pleaded guilty to killing a South Carolina college student in a hit-and-run will be released next year after completing his one-year sentence.

Rosali Fernandez-Cruz was admitted to the state Department of Corrections on Aug. 14, 2025, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections records.

His projected release date is March 2, 2026. Fernandez-Cruz pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death — the most serious charge against him — according to Robert Kittle, communications director for the state attorney general’s office, who spoke with Fox News Digital.

There was no plea agreement, and prosecutors informed the judge of other traffic-related charges against Fernandez-Cruz, Kittle said.

PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED HONDURAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH KILLING TEEN WHO REJECTED HIS SEXUAL ADVANCES

Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz mugshot

Rosali Fernandez-Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to killing a South Carolina college student in a hit-and-run and will spend only one year in prison. (Columbia PD)

"The judge decided the sentence, which was one year," he said.

Fernandez-Cruz, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, received the light sentence for the April 2 death of Nathaniel Baker, 21, in Columbia. Baker was a junior at the University of South Carolina and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Fernandez-Cruz was accused of failing to yield and striking Baker, who was riding a motorcycle. He then fled the scene, authorities said.

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASHES LINKED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SPARK ARRESTS ACROSS US IN RECENT DAYS

University of South Carolina Student Nate Baker and Rosali Fernandez-Cruz mugshot

University of South Carolina student, Nate Baker (R), 21, was killed in a motorcycle crash on April 2, 2025. Rosali Fernandez-Cruz (L), an illegal immigrant, pleaded guilty to the death and will serve one year in prison, South Carolina officials said.  (South Carolina Department of Corrections; Fiji South Carolina)

Kittle noted that Baker’s family has forgiven Fernandez-Cruz and that they were consulted about the sentence before it was imposed.

"They did not want this to be politicized or highly publicized," he said. "They were in agreement with the guilty plea and sentence."

Fernandez-Cruz was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before the accident, police said.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source told Fox News at the time that Fernandez-Cruz had been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016.

Nate Baker holding a dog in a photo

University of South Carolina student Nate Baker was killed in a hit-and-run. (Tricia McLaughlin via X)

Nearly two years later, on Sept. 6, 2018, an immigration judge in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered Fernandez-Cruz to be deported to El Salvador.

After his release, Fernandez-Cruz will be taken into ICE custody to begin deportation proceedings. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
