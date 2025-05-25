Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Mass Murder

Mass shooting investigation underway in South Carolina as victims flood local hospitals

Additional victims arriving at hospitals by personal vehicles as authorities declare active investigation

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Horry County Police Department is asking locals to steer clear of the area following reports of a mass shooting.

The incident occurred on Watson Avenue in Little River and police are saying that at least 11 individuals have been transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Police also said via social media that they have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles.

MASS SHOOTING IN MYRTLE BEACH TOURIST HOTSPOT LEAVES 1 DEAD, 11 WOUNDED

Police Car

Eleven victims transported to hospitals after mass shooting in Horry County (Horry County Police)

No further information was immediately available.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," the Horry County Police Department said. 

Information may evolve as the investigation goes on; additional details will be provided when and as possible.

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND HIT-AND-RUN: MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN SOUTH CAROLINA TOWN AFTER ARMED DRIVER RAN DOWN TWO KIDS

police at scene of shooting

Police also said via social media that they have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles. (Horry County Police)

"Please turn to trusted sources such as this page and local news outlets for updates—we cannot attest to the validity of other sources," the social media post on Facebook said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Horry County Fire Rescue

horary County Fire Rescue said it has crews on scene workingthe incident.   (Horry County Fire Rescue)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Horry County Fire Department and Police department for further information, but they did not immediately respond.