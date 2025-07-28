Unprecedented violence rocks tropical paradise as brutal nightclub attack leaves multiple dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people are dead, and 10 others wounded after a mass shooting erupted at a popular nightclub in the Turks and Caicos Islands early Sunday morning, an attack officials are calling the first of its kind in the British territory.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 27 at the Hookah and Cigar Lounge in Providenciales. According to investigators, at least four suspects were involved in the attack, though no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey described the incident as "deeply disturbing" in a statement to the Associated Press.

At a press briefing, Premier Charles Washington Misick linked the shooting to gang-related violence and noted that much of the activity appears concentrated in Haitian communities. He urged members of those communities to cooperate with law enforcement and help identify how illegal firearms are entering the country.

"What we’re witnessing is unprecedented," Misick said. "This level of violence is not something we can allow to become normal. This is not a situation we should accept. It is not a generic situation, and we will do everything possible to stamp it out."

Authorities confirmed that 10 people were transported to the hospital following the attack. Seven remain hospitalized with varying degrees of injury, and one person is in serious condition. Two victims were airlifted overseas for advanced treatment, and the local hospital was placed on lockdown to secure the scene and protect the injured.

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force condemned the shooting and urged the public to assist with the investigation.

"This incident underlines the capacity and willingness of criminals to commit serious acts of violence against our citizens, residents, and visitors," the statement read. "The police force is urging anyone with information to continue to partner with us to bring these criminals to justice."

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Authorities have not yet identified a clear motive.

Premier Misick reassured the public that the government is fully backing law enforcement and emphasized the importance of unity and resolve in the face of such violence.

"My government is 100% behind the police. It is important that we do everything we can to stem the violence," he said. "At the same time, I want to appeal to the general public not to panic. We must not, as the commissioner said, retreat or cower in the face of those who want to despoil the good reputation of our islands."

The tragedy comes amid renewed efforts by the Turks and Caicos government to combat illegal immigration.

"Let me just cut to the chase," Misick added. "We are now seeing gangland-type slayings. A lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities."

According to the United Nations humanitarian office, an estimated 10,900 Haitians live in the Turks and Caicos Islands, accounting for roughly one-third of the total population. Approximately 80% live on Providenciales, the territory’s most populous island, but only 20% have permanent residency status.

"Let this be a warning to everyone—those who know something and say nothing, those who are aiding and abetting criminals, and those committing crimes," Misick warned. "This government is committed to ensuring that the Turks and Caicos Islands remain a safe place to live and raise families."

