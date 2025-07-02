Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Several people injured in shooting incident at Georgia shopping mall: police

Police and firefighters rushed to the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Several people were injured at a mall in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were multiple victims in a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. local time.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SHOOTING LEAVES 11 INJURED AT NORTH MYRTLE BEACH MARINA AS POLICE HUNT SUSPECTS

Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia

Police and firefighters responded to the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday after reports of a shooting that injured several people. (Google Earth)

Firefighters also responded to the mall, and the International Association of Firefighters, a labor union for firefighters in Savannah, confirmed several of its members were sent to the scene to assist with patient care and to transport victims to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

