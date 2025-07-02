Several people injured in shooting incident at Georgia shopping mall: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several people were injured at a mall in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were multiple victims in a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. local time.

Firefighters also responded to the mall, and the International Association of Firefighters, a labor union for firefighters in Savannah, confirmed several of its members were sent to the scene to assist with patient care and to transport victims to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.