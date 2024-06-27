Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Shigella outbreak: 10 cases confirmed among Santa Clara County homeless community, 22 suspected

Shigella bacteria is found inside feces and infections can be spread by sexual contact, sharing drinking containers and caring for others with the illness

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The homeless community in Santa Clara County, California, is experiencing an outbreak of disease tied to shigella bacteria.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Office released guidance concerning the infections, and offered data on the current scope of the outbreak.

According to the Public Health Office, 10 "individuals experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County" have tested positive for shigella, and 22 people are suspected cases.

PORTLAND HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORT WASTE-BORNE ILLNESS RAMPANT AMONG CITY'S HOMELESS

Homeless tent encampment

A homeless encampment in the California city of San Jose in Santa Clara County. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Officials say the outbreak is linked to the Guadalupe River traveling downstream from Highway 85 and is concentrated in the local homeless community.

"People who do come in contact should avoid swallowing the water and should wash with soap and water before eating or touching their face," the Public Health Office said in its guidance. 

It added, "Partner organization workers who may come into contact with river water in the vicinity of the encampments have been advised to wear personal protective equipment."

CDC, WEBMD GIVE UPDATE ON CURRENT BIRD FLU OUTBREAK: 'BE ALERT, NOT ALARMED'

Shigella bacteria

Photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control shows colonial morphology of Shigella boydii bacteria cultivated on a Hektoen enteric (HE) agar surface. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Shigella germs are usually found in feces and exposure can cause a variety of symptoms, including fever, stomach pains and bloody diarrhea. 

The infection can spread through sexual contact, sharing drinking containers and caring for others who are sick.

Dehydration is a significant risk to those suffering from infection caused by shigella bacteria (shigellosis). Infected individuals are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids during the course of the illness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guadalupe River

Santa Clara public health officials say a portion of the Guadalupe River has been contaminated with shigella bacteria, leading to an outbreak among the local homeless population. (Michael Maloney/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Shigella outbreaks have occurred in other cities of the United States with dense homeless populations.

Portland, Oregon, experienced 227 documented shigella cases in 2023, according to Multnomah County health officials. Forty-five of those cases occurred in December alone.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com