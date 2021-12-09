Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Sheriff: North Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten told a news conference that the student was carrying a AK-47

Associated Press
close
Violent crime strikes American cities at alarming rate Video

Violent crime strikes American cities at alarming rate

'Special Report' panel weighs in as several major cities see historic rise in crime

A North Carolina high school student has been taken into custody after he was found to be carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus, a sheriff's office said.

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOLER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT UP SCHOOLS

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten told a news conference on Wednesday that the student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported. Wooten would only identify the student as under the age of 18.

School Bus Details.  Yellow bold American school bus with turning signals and lights. (iStock)

School Bus Details.  Yellow bold American school bus with turning signals and lights. (iStock)

The bus carrying students from Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School stopped at the middle school at around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said. As the middle school students were getting off the bus, the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student, authorities said.

OXFORD SCHOOL OFFICIALS COULD BE CHARGED IN DEADLY MICHIGAN SHOOTING: PROSECUTOR 

Wooten said the assistant principal told the school resource officer, who searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody. 

Yellow school bus (istock)

Yellow school bus (istock) (iStock )

Both the middle school and high school were placed on lockdown to allow law enforcement personnel to conduct searches, Wooten said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office is seeking juvenile petitions on a number of charges, including felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to the sheriff.

Your Money