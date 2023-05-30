Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Shannon Brandt pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of North Dakota teen

Shannon Brandt's sentencing is set for August 8 in a North Dakota courtroom

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Cayler Ellingson's former North Dakota high school holds moment of silence at Homecoming football game Video

Cayler Ellingson's former North Dakota high school holds moment of silence at Homecoming football game

The former high school in Carrington, ND paused its homecoming events in a moment of silence for 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.

Shannon Brandt pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after prosecutors reduced a murder charge in the September 2022 incident.

Brandt, 42, ran over Ellingson with his 2003 Ford Explorer on Sept. 18, 2022, in McHenry, North Dakota after an argument, prosecutors said. An arrest affidavit filed by a North Dakota State Patrol officer states that Brandt told a 911 operator that Ellingson "wouldn't let me leave." According to the affidavit, Brandt also told the 911 operator that Ellingson was calling other people to "get him."

"He got on my vehicle and I couldn't get him away from me," Brandt said of Ellingson. "He was threatening me. He was saying something about some Republican extremist group, saying, ‘I thought he was part of us.’"

Ellingson was severely injured as a result of the incident and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The affidavit states that Brandt left the scene of the incident and was intoxicated.

NORTH DAKOTA POLICE CLAIM SHANNON BRANDT CALLED SLAIN TEEN 'REPUBLICAN EXTREMIST' CONTRADICTED BY 911 CALL

Shannon Brandt Cayler Ellingson

Shannon Brandt, the man who is accused of fatally hitting Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, has been charged with murder in the death of the 18-year-old, and new information alleges that the teenager was run over by an SUV. (Stutsman County Correction Center/Facebook)

The affidavit filed by the trooper states that Brandt called Ellingson a "Republican extremist," though a review of the 911 call transcript shows that wasn't the case. North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind previously told Fox News Digital earlier that there was "no evidence" suggesting that the teenager was part of a "Republican extremist group" or that the incident was politically driven. 

While Brandt was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster would later upgrade those charges to murder. 

Those charges were reduced to manslaughter on May 2.

Brandt, on May 18, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge, and prosecutors dismissed the lower charge of duty in an accident involving death or injury or death.

SHANNON BRANDT INTENDS TO 'FULLY DEFEND' HIMSELF AGAINST MURDER CHARGE IN CAYLER ELLINGSON'S DEATH: LAWYER

Shannon Brandt

This undated booking photo provided by the Stutsman County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Shannon Brandt. Brandt, a man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota, had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday, May 1, 2023. (Stutsman County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (Stutsman County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Mark Friese, Brandt's lawyer, told Fox News Digital in a statement that his client is pleased with the outcome of the investigation.

"Mr. Brandt is pleased that a comprehensive investigation has conclusively established that initial claims regarding the cause and circumstances of this tragic accident were untrue.  Autopsy findings and forensic review by the State Medical Examiner’s Office resulted in classification of the tragic death as accidental.  Defense forensic review confirms these findings.  Recordings, transcripts, and testimony in preliminary proceedings prove a state patrolman falsely represented Mr. Brandt’s comments to the court and to the public.  The resulting intense media attention is directly attributable to those misrepresentations," Friese said.

"Almost universally, small North Dakota communities band together in the aftermath of tragedy.  The misplaced media attention in this case has created the opposite result.  The discourse and divide directly resulting from false representations by police have fractured a community and have irreparably hurt all involved.  We are hopeful that false narratives about this accident will stop, and when coupled with Mr. Brandt’s plea and acceptance of responsibility, will allow a family and community to grieve," he added.

NORTH DAKOTA MAN WHO KILLED AN 18-YEAR-OLD BOY FOLLOWING POLITICAL ARGUMENT HAS CHARGES REDUCED

mugtshot image of Shannon BRandt overset on court records

Photo shows mugshot for Shannon Brandt, the man who admitted to hitting an 18-year-old with his car after the pair had a "political dispute." Outset image shows partially redacted court records (Stutsman County Corrections/Court records)

Brandt said during the 911 call that he tried to "take off" and then "hit him," because the teenager allegedly would not "let him go."

"I, I just tried to take off and…he, he wasn't going to let me go. I, I hit him. I didn't mean to. And he's subdued. I was scared to death, but he's subdued. He can't do anything to me now, so -- so this is why I'm calling you," Brandt told the 911 operator.

"If it was a total accident I wouldn't be scared, but I know it was more than that," Brandt said.

Brinster said in a statement to Fox News Digital that local officials "are grateful for the assistance in this investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Carrington Police Dept. and others."

Brandt is due in court on August 8 for a sentencing hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.