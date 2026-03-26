Fox News Digital's News Quiz: March 27, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring Howie Mandel calling out a host on live TV for commenting on his looks at age 70, and first lady Melania Trump welcomed a humanoid robot to the White House at an AI summit.

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The Department of Homeland Security nomination had a vote in a Senate committee, and a teen athlete's inspiring championship victory is featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of Costco cravings, bridal blooms and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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