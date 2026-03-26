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War With Iran

Trump pauses Iran energy plant strikes for 10 days as talks ‘going very well’

The previous 5-day deadline set by the US was extended to 10, according to president's Truth Social post

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
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Marco Rubio praises Trump's actions against Iran, calls leaders radical fanatics Video

Marco Rubio praises Trump's actions against Iran, calls leaders radical fanatics

Marco Rubio discusses Iran's radical Shi'a clerics, their attacks on embassies and hotels, and President Trump's clear goals to destroy Iran's naval and missile capabilities.

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President Donald Trump said Thursday he is pausing planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for 10 days as negotiations continue, setting a new deadline of April 6.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president added that "talks are ongoing" and claimed they are progressing positively "despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others."

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT 'SICK' IRANIAN LEADERS, CONFIRMS ESTIMATED TIMELINE FOR ENDING WAR

Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting next to Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio.

President Donald Trump conducts a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump wrote the talks are "going very well" as the new deadline approaches. 

The U.S. previously set a deadline of five days amid ongoing peace talks.

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The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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