Treasury to place Trump’s signature on paper currency to mark US 250th anniversary

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U.S. dollar bills will bear President Donald Trump's signature to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, the Treasury Department said, a first for a sitting president.

Trump's signature will be placed on all U.S. paper currency and will replace the Treasurer of the United States' signature on U.S. money for the first time in 165 years. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move will recognize the Trump administration's "historic achievements."

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," Bessent said in a statement. "There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial."

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The first $100 bills with the signatures of Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be produced in June, followed by other denominations in the coming months, Reuters reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Treasury Department for comment.

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The Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing is currently still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and Treasurer Lynn Malerba, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Treasurer Brandon Beach said placing Trump's signature on U.S. currency is "not only appropriate, but also well-deserved," given his "mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival."

Thursday's announcement came as Trump makes efforts to put himself on a coin. The design of a commemorative gold coin with his image was approved by a federal arts panel.

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Meanwhile, Trump's name has been placed on buildings, government programs, and institutions.