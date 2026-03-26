Former Eagles star Brent Celek’s ex-wife reveals relationship with another ex-Philadelphia player

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An Eagles love story has taken off in the City of Brotherly Love.

Susie Celek, the ex-wife of Super Bowl champion Brent Celek, took to social media this week to reveal her relationship with former Eagles player Hollis Thomas.

Susie shared a video of her and Thomas during various outings, highlighting moments of affection.

She captioned it, "Life trends show I’m not big on commitment, but I’m stuck on you, big man." Lionel Richie’s "Stuck on You" was attached to the post.

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The timing of the start of Susie’s relationship with Thomas and the end of her marriage to Celek is unclear.

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Celek spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles, helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl title in 2017. He retired after the 2017 season. The tight end missed only one game in his 11-year career.

He finished his career with just under 5,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. Thomas signed with the Eagles in 1996 and left after the 2005 season, two years before Celek joined the franchise.

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Thomas spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and later had stints with the Rams and Carolina Panthers before retiring after the 2009 season.

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