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Philadelphia Eagles

Former Eagles star Brent Celek’s ex-wife reveals relationship with another ex-Philadelphia player

Thomas left the Eagles after the 2005 season; Celek joined the team in 2007

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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An Eagles love story has taken off in the City of Brotherly Love.

Susie Celek, the ex-wife of Super Bowl champion Brent Celek, took to social media this week to reveal her relationship with former Eagles player Hollis Thomas.

Susie shared a video of her and Thomas during various outings, highlighting moments of affection. 

She captioned it, "Life trends show I’m not big on commitment, but I’m stuck on you, big man." Lionel Richie’s "Stuck on You" was attached to the post.

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Brent Celek and teammates celebrate

Jason Kelce (62), Brent Celek (87) and Zach Ertz (86) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate Ertz's touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The timing of the start of Susie’s relationship with Thomas and the end of her marriage to Celek is unclear.

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Celek spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles, helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl title in 2017. He retired after the 2017 season. The tight end missed only one game in his 11-year career.

Brent Celek scores a touchdown

Brent Celek of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.   (Gross/Getty Images)

He finished his career with just under 5,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. Thomas signed with the Eagles in 1996 and left after the 2005 season, two years before Celek joined the franchise.

Brent Celek celebrates after a game

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb, 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports)

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Thomas spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and later had stints with the Rams and Carolina Panthers before retiring after the 2009 season.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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