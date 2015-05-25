Senate moves ahead on bill to fund Homeland Security Department, days before partial shutdown

The Senate has voted to move forward on a bill to fund the Homeland Security Department, days ahead of a threatened partial agency shutdown.

The vote was 98 to 2 as senators of both parties overwhelmingly signaled their support for funding the department without including contentious immigration provisions.

The vote Wednesday was on a procedural motion that will allow the legislation to advance toward final passage.

Timing of the final passage vote was uncertain, but the outcome was assured. The two "no" votes came from Republicans Jeff Sessions of Alabama and James Inhofe of Oklahoma.

The next move would be up to the House, where conservatives are pressuring leaders to stand firm against the Senate approach and the outcome is unclear.