Florida
Semi-truck backs up traffic after dangling off overpass

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
A semi-truck was suspended halfway over the side of a Florida overpass.

A semi-truck was suspended halfway over the side of a Florida overpass Friday, snarling traffic for miles during the morning commute.

The state’s highway patrol said the incident occurred on the JD Young Bridge, which runs over the Manatee River on Interstate 75, during the early morning commute. The northbound lanes on the interstate were closed, FOX13 reported.

Authorities said the truck driver got out safely and there were no reports of injuries.

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 8:15 a.m. and carefully moved the truck back on to the roadway. Highway patrol said it could take hours for the roads to open up again.

Traffic was backed of for miles after the truck become suspended halfway over an overpass.

The cause of the crash is unclear and under investigation, authorities said.

