Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Sections of downtown Orlando street blocked as scaffolding on high-rise poses collapse risk

FL building appeared at risk of collapsing under the intense summer heat

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Barricades closed off a stretch of a major street through downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday as construction scaffolding on a high-rise building threatened to buckle and collapse in the summer heat.

A block-long stretch of Orange Avenue was shut down in the heart of a downtown area that serves as a business and entertainment hub for central Florida.

TRUMP, AIDE WALT NAUTA PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO NEW CHARGES IN CLASSIFIED DOCS CASE

Florida Fox News graphic

The threat of a scaffolding collapse has shut down a major street of downtown Orlando, Florida.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Balfour Beatty, which is overseeing a construction project at the building where the scaffolding is located, said in a statement that engineers were developing a plan to take it down. The area around the building would be closed off to traffic and pedestrians until the scaffolding is removed, the statement said.

Orlando's downtown buildings are filled with office workers during the day, but the area is popular with young adults patronizing its bars and clubs at night.