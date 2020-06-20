Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update 26 mins ago

Second fired Minneapolis cop linked to George Floyd case released on bail: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A second of four former Minneapolis police officers linked to the death of George Floyd has been released from jail on bail, according to reports.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was freed about 7:30 p.m. CT Friday from the Hennepin County jail on $750,000, on conditions that included he appear at court hearings and avoid any further legal trouble, FOX 9 of the Twin Cities reported.

OFFICER CHARGED IN FLOYD'S DEATH ELIGIBLE FOR PENSION MONEY

Kueng is also prohibited from working as a police officer or security guard, the report said.

Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, 26, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd, authorities say. (Hennepin County Jail)

Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, 26, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd, authorities say. (Hennepin County Jail)

His release came more than a week after former officer Thomas Lane, 37, was released on bail. Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25, FOX 9 reported.

Both Thao and the fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, remained behind bars. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the case after being seen on video holding one of his knees down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd was lying in a street during an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thao's bail was set at $750,000, while Chauvin’s bail was set at $1.25 million, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Floyd became unresponsive during the confrontation and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

All four officers were fired after Floyd’s death. They also face an investigation by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training, a Tuesday court filing said, according to the Star-Tribune.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.