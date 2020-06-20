Second fired Minneapolis cop linked to George Floyd case released on bail: reports

A second of four former Minneapolis police officers linked to the death of George Floyd has been released from jail on bail, according to reports.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was freed about 7:30 p.m. CT Friday from the Hennepin County jail on $750,000, on conditions that included he appear at court hearings and avoid any further legal trouble, FOX 9 of the Twin Cities reported.

Kueng is also prohibited from working as a police officer or security guard, the report said.

His release came more than a week after former officer Thomas Lane, 37, was released on bail. Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25, FOX 9 reported.

Both Thao and the fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, remained behind bars. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the case after being seen on video holding one of his knees down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd was lying in a street during an arrest.

Thao's bail was set at $750,000, while Chauvin’s bail was set at $1.25 million, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Floyd became unresponsive during the confrontation and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

All four officers were fired after Floyd’s death. They also face an investigation by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training, a Tuesday court filing said, according to the Star-Tribune.